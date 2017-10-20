Report: Nearly Half of Tech Workers Afraid of Losing Jobs Due to Ageism

Nearly half of tech workers are afraid of losing their jobs due to ageism, according to a survey.

“More than 40 percent of tech workers worry about losing their jobs because of age,” the survey by Indeed declared, adding that, “jobs site Indeed also found that 18 percent of those who work in the tech industry worry ‘all the time’ about losing their jobs because of ageism.”

Indeed also discovered that the technology workforce “is composed of about 46 percent millennials, with 36 percent of respondents saying the average employee age at their company is 31 to 35, and 17 percent saying that the average worker age at their company is 20 to 30,” while, “Twenty-seven percent of respondents said the average age of employees at their company is 36 to 40,” and “26 percent of respondents said the workers at their companies are 40 and older.”

Last year, 90 age-discrimination complaints were filed at top Silicon Valley companies, according to USA Today.

“With 28 such complaints since May 2013, Hewlett-Packard is most likely to spend the most time in court,” they reported. “Cisco Systems is named in 11 filings, followed by Apple (9), Google (8), and Oracle (7) and Genentech (7). Yahoo, Intel, LinkedIn, Facebook, Tesla Motors and Twitter were also named. Most claim wrongful termination, while a smattering cited hiring or promotion.”

