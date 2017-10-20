Tech Companies Including Google, Facebook, Uber Forming Coalition to Advocate for ‘Dreamers’

Google, Facebook, IBM, Intel, and Uber are among the most well-known participants in the “Coalition for the American Dream” pushing to protect the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

According to documents obtained by Reuters, the coalition will be made up of many of the same companies that signed a letter asking Congress to protect Dreamers. Members of the coalition, according to these documents, assert that “Dreamers are part of our society, defend our country, and support our economy.” The group’s signup form said that 72% of the top 25 Fortune 500 companies employ those protected by DACA.

Controversial ride-hailing company Uber was one of only three to confirm their membership — joining Intel and Univision — and made their support clear. Uber spokesman Matthew Wing highlighted their involvement, saying, “Uber joined the Coalition for the American Dream because we stand with the Dreamers. We’ve also held town halls, provided legal support and launched an online Dreamer Resource Center for any of our drivers.”

President Donald Trump ran on a platform that promised to tighten immigration law but has left a decision regarding DACA to Congress. It is already expected to become a bargaining chip for Democrats against the possibility of a government shutdown in December.

Todd Schulte, president of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg-founded immigration group FWD.us, seems to like their chances. He asserted, “No politician wants to go home for the holidays and read stories about how this is going to be DACA recipients’ last holidays in the U.S.” He concluded, “You will see this continue to escalate until the end of the year.”

