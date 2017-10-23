CNN Mocked over Self-Important ‘Facts First’ Ad Attempt to Shake ‘Fake News’ Label

After CNN released an advert claiming to be “facts first,” Twitter users rushed to mock the news outlet and point out the hypocrisy.

“Some people might try to tell you that it’s a banana.” #FactsFirst pic.twitter.com/LbmRKiGJe9 — CNN (@CNN) October 23, 2017

“This is an apple,” the narrator of the advert declares. “Some people might try to tell you that it’s a banana. They might scream, ‘banana, banana, banana,’ over and over and over again. They might put BANANA in all caps. You might even start to believe that this is a banana. But it’s not. This is an apple.”

advertisement

The advert then ends with the slogan, “Facts first.”

On Twitter, some users questioned whether the news outlet would run a similar ad with a man and woman, pointing out that CNN has openly ignored scientific fact in the past.

Some people will tell you this is a mother and her baby

Thanks Democrats

MAGA pic.twitter.com/O55a9ZaSM0 — Bob Strout (@bobstrout) October 23, 2017

Ooh! Ooh! Now do "man" and "woman" https://t.co/MFD5JCra5v — Leon Wolf (@LeonHWolf) October 23, 2017

Some people might tell you men & woman are the same. They might scream it over and over or put it in all CAPS. But they're wrong #FactsFirst https://t.co/zOMoeaSne8 — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) October 23, 2017

Shall we also apply this to gender dysphoria? #FactsFirst https://t.co/Few9t61l4j — Allie Stuckey (@conservmillen) October 23, 2017

Now let's see if CNN would be equally as willing to state that someone with XY chromosomes is always and forever male. Because science. https://t.co/2yY2lpMCaq — Andrew T. Walker (@andrewtwalk) October 23, 2017

Washington Examiner News Editor Peter Kasperowicz and Project Veritas called the advert a “rebranding effort” and a beg for “attention.”

CNN begging for mockery/attention today… — Pete Kasperowicz (@PeteKDCNews) October 23, 2017

Others, including Townhall editor Katie Pavlich and Fox News contributor Stephen Miller, used the opportunity to mock CNN’s poor knowledge and coverage of firearms.

If only CNN were this accurate about firearms https://t.co/YYmIPnsYAZ — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 23, 2017

“Some people might tell you this is a bump stock” #FactsFirst pic.twitter.com/8sRYXOSrzX — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 23, 2017

Literal theft of Apple’s ad style and CNN even used an apple as an example? Humiliating. https://t.co/Btjiqcsz8Z — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) October 23, 2017

.@CNN seems to be subtweeting themselves with this ad about#FactsFirst https://t.co/YpnE8YQ1CW — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) October 23, 2017

Funny. I don’t recall CNN running these ads when Pres O talked re shovel-ready jobs, keeping your Dr., keeping your plan or Syrian red lines https://t.co/39VEWZbX7K — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) October 23, 2017

Some people might try & tell you it’s just a clump of cells You might even believe it But it’s not It’s still a baby#FactsFirst https://t.co/O3MuGPrZf9 — Cameron Wallace (@cam_wallaceee) October 23, 2017

While commentator Stefan Molyneux referenced the time CNN threatened an anonymous internet user for making a harmless anti-CNN meme.

CNN threatened an anonymous internet user for making a meme. #FactsFirsthttps://t.co/cxCnI3MTry — Stefan Molyneux (@StefanMolyneux) October 23, 2017

This is an edited photo. People tell us it's edited. Eventually we'll acknowledge it and delete it. #FakesFirst then (maybe) #FactsFirst … pic.twitter.com/1zzyYSZEi9 — Chris Clay (@ChrisDClay) October 23, 2017

CNN's "this is an apple" ad kinda conflicts with actual CNN, where a panel of people yell at each other about whether it's an apple. https://t.co/v5EqPSsStT — Tom Gara (@tomgara) October 23, 2017

As reported by Breitbart News’ Ben Kew, CNN’s new ad “is likely an attempt to repair the network’s damaged reputation in recent months following regular accusations of propagating fake news. In June, three employees resigned from after the network was following a Breitbart News investigation into a false hit piece on President Donald Trump and his associates.”

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington and Gab @Nash, or like his page at Facebook.