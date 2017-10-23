SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

CNN Mocked over Self-Important ‘Facts First’ Ad Attempt to Shake ‘Fake News’ Label

by Charlie Nash23 Oct 20170

After CNN released an advert claiming to be “facts first,” Twitter users rushed to mock the news outlet and point out the hypocrisy.

“This is an apple,” the narrator of the advert declares. “Some people might try to tell you that it’s a banana. They might scream, ‘banana, banana, banana,’ over and over and over again. They might put BANANA in all caps. You might even start to believe that this is a banana. But it’s not. This is an apple.”

The advert then ends with the slogan, “Facts first.”

On Twitter, some users questioned whether the news outlet would run a similar ad with a man and woman, pointing out that CNN has openly ignored scientific fact in the past.

Washington Examiner News Editor Peter Kasperowicz and Project Veritas called the advert a “rebranding effort” and a beg for “attention.”

Others, including Townhall editor Katie Pavlich and Fox News contributor Stephen Miller, used the opportunity to mock CNN’s poor knowledge and coverage of firearms.

While commentator Stefan Molyneux referenced the time CNN threatened an anonymous internet user for making a harmless anti-CNN meme.

As reported by Breitbart News’ Ben Kew, CNN’s new ad “is likely an attempt to repair the network’s damaged reputation in recent months following regular accusations of propagating fake news. In June, three employees resigned from after the network was following a Breitbart News investigation into a false hit piece on President Donald Trump and his associates.”

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington and Gab @Nash, or like his page at Facebook.

Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook.

