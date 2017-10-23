WATCH: Students Praise Trump’s Tax Plan When Told It’s Bernie Sanders’

President Donald Trump’s comprehensive tax reform proposal was praised by students at George Washington University but only after they were told it belonged to Senator Bernie Sanders.

Campus Reform reporter Cabot Phillips asked George Washington University students what they thought about President Trump’s tax reform proposal.

“It’s better for the upper class than anyone else,” one student claimed.

“It’s probably not the most efficient nor beneficial to the general populace,” another student added.

Phillips then introduced the students to three parts of Trump’s tax reform proposal, telling them, though, that the proposal was drafted by Senator Bernie Sanders. He mentioned specifically Trump’s proposal to eliminate the estate tax and his proposal to increase the child tax credit.

“I do think that’s a good idea because I’m from New Jersey and we used to have a really heavy inheritance tax,” one girl said, responding to Trump’s death tax proposal.

Phillips then mentioned Trump’s proposal to drop small business taxes to a 25 percent maximum.

“My family has a small business, so I would definitely think that’s a positive thing,” one student said.

“Any way we can help small businesses work and thrive is definitely something that is beneficial for the country,” another student chimed in.

Phillips then asked the students if they preferred the “Bernie Sanders” plan to Trump’s proposal.

“I think it was pretty good,” a student said. “Definitely better than whatever Trump is proposing, I would make that leap right there.”

Finally, Phillips revealed that the tax plan that the students found reasonable actually belonged to President Trump. “What if I told you that this actually is Donald Trump’s tax plan, not Bernie’s?” Phillips asked.

“You got me,” she responded.

“It is, it’s Trump’s plan,” Phillips admitted.

“I’m definitely happily surprised that it sounds a lot better than I would have expected it to,” one student said.

“I am shocked that I do agree with Trump on certain things,” another student added.