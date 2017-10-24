Former Green Beret’s Post Blasting Leftists for Politicizing Niger Goes Viral

Special Forces veteran Dr. Mike Simpson isn’t impressed by the way the Niger incident is being exploited by liberals like Congresswoman Frederica Wilson as a cheap way of attacking Donald Trump.

Simpson’s thoughts on Niger are attracting a lot of attention on Twitter. Here’s what this ex-Green Beret has to say about his fallen comrades:

My Special Forces Brothers died in #Niger Here are my thoughts: pic.twitter.com/nj2PTwz5ex — Mike Simpson, M.D. (@DrMikeSimpson) October 20, 2017

P.S. A few weeks ago I was lucky enough to meet Dr. Mike Simpson at a history festival in Britain. When I found myself under attack from an audience more liberal than I’d expected from an event dedicated to military history, Mike was there to give me fire support. He’s a great guy. We recorded a Breitbart podcast which you can listen to here.