Report: 238 Cities, Counties, and States Attempt to Woo Amazon for Second HQ

238 different locations in North America have attempted to woo Amazon into building their second headquarters there.

According to ZDNet, the 238 “proposals have been received from a total of 54 states, districts, and territories,” across the United States and Canada. All of them hope to land a deal for a massive Amazon complex.

Amazon announced their intention to build a second headquarters in September, encouraging cities to convince them to locate there with incentives.

“Amazon HQ2 will be Amazon’s second headquarters in North America. We expect to invest over $5 billion in construction and grow this second headquarters to include as many as 50,000 high-paying jobs – it will be a full equal to our current campus in Seattle,” the company declared in a post. “In addition to Amazon’s direct hiring and investment, construction and ongoing operation of Amazon HQ2 is expected to create tens of thousands of additional jobs and tens of billions of dollars in additional investment in the surrounding community.”

This month, Kansas City Mayor Sly James bought and reviewed 1,000 Amazon products in his attempt to entice the company into locating there.

James gave every item a unique, personalized five-star review, before donating all of the products to charity.

In their own attempt to sway Amazon, Stonecrest, Georgia, offered to rename themselves Amazon, Georgia, and give the company 345 acres of land if they decide to build their next HQ there, while it was also reported that “the State of California is already deeply involved in ‘eye-popping’ deals with Amazon.”

