Uber Driver Accused of Raping Female Passenger

A San Antonio-based Uber driver has been accused of taking an unconscious female passenger to his home where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The Daily Mail reports that Juan Ontiveros has been accused of raping an unconscious female passenger. Police report that Ontiveros picked up a young woman from a downtown San Antonio bar on February 25 before taking her to his home. Ontiveros was arrested on Monday and charged with one count of sexual assault.

advertisement

The woman, who has yet to be named in the case, reportedly called police the day of the assault after waking in Ontiveros home and found that her genitalia felt “different.” A sexual assault investigation was performed and the victim’s DNA was reportedly found to be present on Ontiveros’ penis.

Ontiveros claims that the woman “appeared to be very intoxicated” and wasn’t “able to communicate with him coherently,” falling asleep for some time during the ride. The woman allegedly got out of the car when she reached her destination acting “dazed and confused” before sitting back into the passenger seat of the car and falling asleep.

Ontiveros claims he then drove around the woman’s neighborhood a few times before driving her to his home. Upon arriving at Ontiveros home, the woman allegedly walked into his house and lay on Ontiveros’ bed where she fell asleep before waking in the morning, using the restroom and asking to be dropped at her home. Ontiveros denies having sex with the woman.

Sandra Pickell, a spokesperson for the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, said, “She trusted that she would be home safely, she did everything she could. In this case, it was a predator that took advantage of the situation. Nothing she did wrong.”

Uber has stated that they revoked Ontiveros’ access to the Uber app the moment they heard of the allegations brought against him.