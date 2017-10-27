Google Partners with Soros-Funded Fact-Checking Service to Fight ‘Fake News’

Google is partnering with the International Fact-Checking Network, an organization run by the George Soros-funded Poynter Institute.

Engadget reports that Google will be working with the Soros-funded Poynter Institute and the International Fact-Checking Network as the tech giant ramps up efforts to prevent the spread of misinformation and “fake news.” The IFCN runs an annual fact-checking conference, funds fellowships, and trains fact-checkers. The group is also responsible for a number of guidelines and code of principles accepted by a wide range of media companies worldwide.

Google’s partnership with the IFCN has three main aims: increasing the number of fact-checkers reviewing information, expanding the IFCN’s current code of principles in new regions, and offering free fact-checking tools to Google users to verify the information that they find on Google’s search engine.

In order to increase the number of fact-checkers reviewing information on Google’s platform, the company plans to fund new fact-checking organizations, organize workshops around the world, and provide coaching to potential fact-checkers. Google discussed this plan, saying, “Ultimately, these partners can help make sure that the content on Google Search and Google News has been accurately fact-checked.”

Breitbart News has previously reported on the Poynter Institute’s ties to left-wing billionaire George Soros and his Open Society Foundation. The IFCN is also funded by the Omidyar Network, a nonprofit group set up by liberal billionaire eBay founder Pierre Omidyar. The Omidyar Network has collaborated with the Open Society Foundation on a number of projects and has even provided grants to third-party groups using the Tides Foundation, another group funded by Soros. Tides is currently one of the largest donors to left-wing causes in the United States.

The Poynter Institute has hosted a number of controversial journalism programs in the past, including one that was accused of attempting to minimize the threat of global Islamic terrorism. It was reported by Fox News that the course suggested reporters “keep the death toll from Islamic terrorism in ‘context’ by comparing that toll to the number of people killed every year by malaria, HIV/AIDS and other factors.”