Vassar Offers ‘Safe Room’ to Students Afraid of Cornell Law Professor Lecture on Hate Speech

Vassar College students “were whipped into a frenzy” ahead of a speech given on campus this week by Cornell Law School professor William A. Jacobson on the topic of hate speech on college campuses.

advertisement

Cornell Law School Professor and noted securities arbitration scholar William A. Jacobson was on the receiving end of a smear campaign shortly after the Vassar Conservative Libertarian Union announced their intention to host Jacobson on campus for a lecture entitled “‘Hate Speech’ is Still Free Speech, Even After Charlottesville.”

“Hundreds of students, faculty and staff on campus were whipped into a frenzy by false and malicious accusations, originating it appears with a student group Healing 2 Action, but also spread by the Vassar Student Association,” Jacobson wrote in a blog post on Thursday. “In addition to maligning me personally, accusations were spread falsely claiming White Nationalist supporters might come to campus to target students of color, LGBT students, Jewish students and others.”

Initially, the Vassar Student Association agreed to sponsor the event. After students whipped themselves into a frenzy over Jacobson’s scheduled lecture, the student association pulled their sponsorship of the event. In addition, the Executive Board of the Vassar Student Association published a statement demanded that Vassar College President Elizabeth Bradley cancel Jacobson’s lecture on the basis that the college should not provide platform’s for “hate.”

…. We strongly urge you, on account of students undergoing serious and real pain, to take our words and ideas seriously, and work towards breaching the contract, ultimately preventing him from coming to campus on Wednesday. On account of the timeframe under which we are operating, we urge the College to undertake speedy and urgent action, as outlined in the beginning of this communication, for the wellbeing of our community. We also urge you to denounce the sentiments and ideologies underlying these types of events, instrumentalizing the language of“free speech” to allow a platform for hate . We urge you to think critically about these things. Rather than just engaging the abstract, we urge you to understand how these ideas have physical implications for the safety and well-being of real students on this campus . Ideas are not merely esoteric concepts; they have historically (and presently) been used to silence and justify extreme violence. William Jacobson’s rhetoric and worldview is an illustrative example of where we locate this violence; this is not “free speech.” This is sanctioned violence hiding behind the veneer of liberalism.

Jacobson alleges that the hysteria was drummed up by a campus group called “Healing 2 Action.” The group created a Facebook event that detailed the group’s strategy for coping with Jacobson’s presence on campus. A safe space room was set up with “coloring books, zine kits, markers, and construction paper” for students who wanted to escape: