Twitter Bans Roger Stone for Insulting CNN Anchors

Longtime Trump ally, former aide to President Nixon and veteran political lobbyist Roger Stone was banned from Twitter this evening after he branded a number of CNN anchors “fake news.” According to the Hollywood Reporter, the ban is permanent.

Prior to his ban, Stone had tweeted at CNN’s Don Lemon, calling him a “lying c**ksucker” and “fake news,” urging him to “stop lying about the Clintons and uranium.”

He also tweeted at Jake Tapper, calling on the CNN host to be “held accountable for his lies” and “very severely punished.”

Some media outlets are portraying these tweets as “threats” or “threatening.” As others on Twitter have pointed out, the President receives far more clear-cut threats on a daily basis from left-leaning commentators, with no action taken by Twitter.

Interesting how Roger Stone was suspended but lib blue check accts are free to say whatever vile things they want with no consequences pic.twitter.com/7oxnBN3KhQ — Mel 🇺🇸 🎃 (@ImJustAMel) October 28, 2017

Stone, whose career in American government and politics spans nearly half a century, has worked for a number of Republican presidents and presidential campaigns, including Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, Bob Dole, and current President Donald Trump.

He has long been one of Trump’s foremost allies, serving on his campaign as an advisor, and later championing the President’s agenda in the media.

Twitter, which long ago boasted of being the “free speech wing of the free speech party,” is now widely perceived as anti-free speech and politically compromised. Twitter was reportedly secretly censoring tweets as early as 2015 and now bans popular anti-leftist accounts on a regular basis.

The platform has a history of leaping to suspend any prominent conservative for minor infractions, whereas death threats against Republican senators and calls for violence against the police have in the past been tolerated by the platform for great lengths of time.

