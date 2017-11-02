Disgruntled Twitter Employee Temporarily Deletes President Trump’s Personal Account

An employee at Twitter deleted President Donald Trump’s personal Twitter account on their last day at the company.

Early Thursday night, President Donald Trump’s personal Twitter account, @realDonaldTrump, was seemingly removed from Twitter’s website, returning an error to users attempting to access the president’s Twitter page.

Approximately 11 minutes, however, the account was restored. Twitter used their Twitter Government account to announce their investigation into the supposed error and claimed President Trump’s account was deleted due to “human error by a Twitter employee.”

Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again. — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

Shortly after this tweet, Twitter provided some further context to the deletion, revealing that a disgruntled former employee had deleted President Trump’s account on their last day at Twitter. The company stated that they would be conducting a full internal review:

Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day. We are conducting a full internal review. https://t.co/mlarOgiaRF — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

Breitbart News reached out to Twitter for comment but was told by a Twitter spokesperson that they didn’t have “anything further to share beyond our Tweets tonight but thank you for checking.”

Many leftists took to Twitter to express their joy over the deletion of President Trump’s account, if even only for a short period of time.

Donald Trump's Twitter account was deleted, but like herpes, it came back again. https://t.co/Lktnk7Nwbm pic.twitter.com/a0hjc42qOd — The Root (@TheRoot) November 2, 2017

Twitter employee whose last day at work was spent deleting Trump's Twitter account. pic.twitter.com/0qqMMCrJN7 — MzFightDiva40 (@MzFightDiva40) November 3, 2017

To the guy who deactivated Trump's Twitter (even if only temporarily): History will remember you as a hero. — PunkDemonNeo (@PDN90) November 3, 2017

Retweet if the Ex-Twitter employee who deactivated Trump's Twitter before quitting today– is invited to your Thanksgiving dinner. @rosie pic.twitter.com/TJc2RfO21y — Jenn Carson (@8675309Carson) November 3, 2017

For the briefest of moments, Donald Trump's twitter was deactivated. And there was rejoicing. Then it was reactivated, and we despaired. — Rob M. | Tokkan (@tokkanram) November 2, 2017

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com