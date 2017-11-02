Disgruntled Twitter Employee Temporarily Deletes President Trump’s Personal Account

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a rally, Thursday, April 28, 2016 in Costa Mesa, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
AP Photo/Chris Carlson

by Lucas Nolan2 Nov 20170

An employee at Twitter deleted President Donald Trump’s personal Twitter account on their last day at the company.

Early Thursday night, President Donald Trump’s personal Twitter account, @realDonaldTrump, was seemingly removed from Twitter’s website, returning an error to users attempting to access the president’s Twitter page.

Approximately 11 minutes, however, the account was restored. Twitter used their Twitter Government account to announce their investigation into the supposed error and claimed President Trump’s account was deleted due to “human error by a Twitter employee.”

Shortly after this tweet, Twitter provided some further context to the deletion, revealing that a disgruntled former employee had deleted President Trump’s account on their last day at Twitter. The company stated that they would be conducting a full internal review:

Breitbart News reached out to Twitter for comment but was told by a Twitter spokesperson that they didn’t have “anything further to share beyond our Tweets tonight but thank you for checking.”

Many leftists took to Twitter to express their joy over the deletion of President Trump’s account, if even only for a short period of time.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.