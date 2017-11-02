Stephen Hawking Says AI Robots Will Replace Humans Someday

Popular physicist Professor Stephen Hawking recently stated his belief that A.I.-powered robots will replace humans completely someday.

In a recent interview with WIRED magazine, Stephen Hawking stated his belief that one day, artificial intelligence will reach the level where it will essentially be a “new form of life that will outperform humans.” Hawking reportedly said, “I fear that A.I. may replace humans altogether. If people design computer viruses, someone will design A.I. that improves and replicates itself. This will be a new form of life that outperforms humans.”

advertisement

Hawking also discussed the importance of a new space age and encouraging young people to become interested in exploring the universe, otherwise there would be “serious consequences.” Hawking also believes that a new space program should be developed, “with a view to eventually colonizing suitable planets for human habitation. Hawking continued to say, “I believe we have reached the point of no return. Our earth is becoming too small for us, global population is increasing at an alarming rate and we are in danger of self-destructing.”

Hawking has previously discussed his opinion on A.I. at the launch of Cambridge University’s artificial intelligence center in 2016. “I believe there is no deep difference between what can be achieved by a biological brain and what can be achieved by a computer,” said Hawking.”It, therefore, follows that computers can, in theory, emulate human intelligence – and exceed it. Artificial intelligence is now progressing rapidly. Recent landmarks such as self-driving cars, or a computer winning at the game of Go, are signs of what is to come.”

“Every aspect of our lives will be transformed, In short, success in creating A.I., could be the biggest event in the history of our civilisation,” Hawking continued, but he was not entirely optimistic about the nature of Artificial Intelligence in the future adding, “But it could also be the last, unless we learn how to avoid the risks. Alongside the benefits, AI will also bring dangers, like powerful autonomous weapons, or new ways for the few to oppress the many.”