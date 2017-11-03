Bitter Hillary Supporters Blast Donna Brazile, Elizabeth Warren on Twitter over Rigged Primary Revelation

Following Donna Brazile and Elizabeth Warren’s allegations that the DNC rigged the 2016 primary elections against Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton supporters took to Twitter to express their anger.

Former interim chair of the Democratic National Committee, Donna Brazile, recently claimed that Hillary Clinton’s team took control of the DNC before she won the primary elections against Bernie Sanders. Elizabeth Warren corroborated Brazile’s claims, leading to many Hillary Clinton supporters expressing their anger at the two Democratic politicians via Twitter.

Failed Democratic presidential candidate Howard Dean incorrectly stated that “no one has said the primaries were rigged.” Despite Warren herself agreeing to exactly that on video.

As usual, a big fat Lie. Despite all the problems at the DNC, No one has said the primaries were rigged. https://t.co/WFYTzWdtL2 — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) November 3, 2017

Many were quick to point out Dean’s mistake,

Other users attacked Warren and Brazile for daring to speak ill of Clinton.

Such patronizing attitudes from Elizabeth Warren & Donna Brazile. I voted for Hillary because she was a better candidate. It wasn't rigged. — Sean Kent (@seankent) November 3, 2017

Whether correct or not, Donna Brazile's handling and timing right before her book comes out make her actions seem more about lining her pockets than about helping the country or the Democratic party. #DonnaBrazile #resist #FridayFeeling — Dr. DaShanne Stokes (@DaShanneStokes) November 3, 2017

Why is Donna Brazile & the Berners trying to take the focus off Mueller's investigation? There's the book…and I smell…rubles. — Brasilmagic (@Brasilmagic) November 3, 2017

The timing of these statements from Donna Brazile & Elizabeth Warren is too close to elections for me to ever trust them again. Both frauds — Sir James The Second (@JKH2) November 3, 2017

#DonnaBrazile threw Hillary under the bus#ElizabethWarren agreed the DNC was rigged Trump and Trump Jr are praising Warren and Brazile pic.twitter.com/ULfWJDuhSO — 🎩тнє мα∂ яєsιsтєг☕️ (@politictea) November 3, 2017

Elizabeth Warren is obviously not who we thought she was. I won't support her, nor would I ever vote for her. Traitorous. https://t.co/ahbxBWy8jZ — JustKeith ❄️️ (@AUkeibro) November 3, 2017

Dear Donna Brazile, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, You guys are why the Democrats can't have nice things. Sincerely, America — Nunca Trump (@NeverTrumpTexan) November 3, 2017

“Democrats” I will not support in 2020: 1. Bernie Sanders

2. Elizabeth Warren

3. Joe Biden The three of them can go to hell. — Matthew Didato (@Matt_Didato) November 3, 2017