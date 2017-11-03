Bitter Hillary Supporters Blast Donna Brazile, Elizabeth Warren on Twitter over Rigged Primary Revelation

by Lucas Nolan3 Nov 20170

Following Donna Brazile and Elizabeth Warren’s allegations that the DNC rigged the 2016 primary elections against Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton supporters took to Twitter to express their anger.

Former interim chair of the Democratic National Committee, Donna Brazile, recently claimed that Hillary Clinton’s team took control of the DNC before she won the primary elections against Bernie Sanders. Elizabeth Warren corroborated Brazile’s claims, leading to many Hillary Clinton supporters expressing their anger at the two Democratic politicians via Twitter.

Failed Democratic presidential candidate Howard Dean incorrectly stated that “no one has said the primaries were rigged.” Despite Warren herself agreeing to exactly that on video.

Many were quick to point out Dean’s mistake,

Other users attacked Warren and Brazile for daring to speak ill of Clinton.

