Breitbart News Surpasses Washington Post to Become 48th Most Popular U.S. Website

Breitbart News has surpassed the Washington Post in the U.S. Alexa traffic rankings.

According to recent Alexa data, Breitbart News has beaten the Washington Post in the U.S. traffic rankings. Breitbart News is now the 48th most visited website in the entire United States, while the Washington Post is now the 50th most visited website.

Alexa is an Amazon-owned company that tracks the rankings and popularity of numerous websites, and the Washington Post is also owned by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, both of whom have been critical of President Donald Trump and Breitbart News, adding credence to Alexa’s ranking of Breitbart.

This new ranking comes shortly after bogus allegations that Breitbart News had seen a decline in traffic following the 2016 election. Vanity Fair claimed in a hit piece written by Tina Nguyen that Breitbart’s Alexa U.S. ranking had fallen to #281, which is demonstrably false. The drop in rankings was entirely due to a technical glitch by Alexa that, once fixed, saw Breitbart’s ranking rise back up to #59, which it has now surpassed to reach #48.

Axios attempted a similar smear, claiming that conservative media had experienced a drastic traffic slump in the past year, a provably false metric given that Breitbart’s Alexa ranking has increased from the start of the year.

Breitbart News has also seen massive success across social media, earning the top Facebook post of any major U.S. publication following President Trump’s remarks on the NFL national anthem protests. Breitbart News was also revealed to be the most engaged political publisher on Instagram for September.

Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow commented on the website’s massive success, saying, “This is an incredible testament to the resilience of our staff and our fans. Breitbart News has been the target of one bogus smear campaign after the next, but we keep producing vital work, and readers can’t get enough of it. We have the best audience in all of media, and it also happens to be one of the biggest.”