Harvard Hosts Anal Sex Workshop Entitled ‘What What in the Butt’

While students demanded that a lecture from scholar Charles Murray be canceled in September, Harvard University hosted a workshop on anal sex this week.

As a part of Harvard University’s sex week, the Ivy League Institution hosted an anal sex workshop entitled, “What What in the Butt: Anal 101.” The workshop taught students “how to put things in their butt,” according to a report from The College Fix.

As with most proceedings at Harvard, the anal sex workshop placed great emphasis on equality. After the presenter noted that “not all men have penises, not all women have vaginas,” she argued that “the butthole is the great sexual equalizer. All humans have a butthole.”

She claimed that anal sex is especially stimulating for men because the prostate is next to the rectum. To illustrate anal sex, she used sex toys, which she handed out to the students in attendance. At the end of the workshop, there was reportedly a box of free toys and pamphlets (funded by Planned Parenthood) for the students to take home.

According to The College Fix, this isn’t the first time that Harvard has hosted an event on anal sex. In 2014, Harvard hosted a similar workshop. Current members of the Harvard student sexual education group lobbied to bring “What What in the Butt” back for the 2017 academic year.