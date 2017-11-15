Lawsuit Claims ‘Thousands’ of Uber Passengers Have Been Raped, Assaulted, Harassed by Drivers

A lawsuit filed by two women who claim to have been raped by Uber drivers is requesting all data on assaults from the company.

“Uber’s advertising campaigns make the assertion that it provides the best option for a safe ride home after a night of drinking,” the suit declared. “[But] what happened to Ms. Does 1 and 2 is happening to women across the U.S. Shockingly, it is happening with greater frequency.”

advertisement

According to CNN, the lawsuit claims Uber “falsely presented its service as safe to passengers.”

“The new suit is seeking class action status to include individuals who have alleged or reported ‘rape, sexual assault or gender-motivated violence or harassment’ by Uber drivers in the past four years,” they explained. “The lawsuit claims that ‘thousands of female passengers have endured unlawful conduct by their Uber drivers’ over the past seven years.”

Uber responded to the lawsuit in a statement, claiming they on Tuesday that they “received this complaint today and we are in the process of reviewing it.”

“These allegations are important to us and we take them very seriously,” the company claimed.

Wigdor LLP’s Jeanne Christensen, who brought the case, has called on Uber to “release data that proves to customers that it is, in fact, statistically safe to ride in an Uber.”

“They should be forced to report, on some kind of periodic level, how many reports [of assault, rape] they’ve had,” Christensen proclaimed. “And based on the reports, were there investigations that actually resulted in the termination of a driver?”

This month, Uber pledged $5 million to sexual assault and domestic violence prevention groups, following rape and sexual assault allegations against several drivers.

As previously reported, “Just this month, a San Antonio-based Uber driver was accused of ‘taking an unconscious female passenger to his home where he allegedly sexually assaulted her,’ while in July, a driver was charged with the rape of a 16-year-old passenger in Australia.”

In 2015, a British actress was also allegedly verbally abused by a “Sharia” Uber driver who claimed she was dressed “disgustingly.” In September, Uber lost its license to operate in London, being publicly deemed as “not fit and proper” to function in the city, while this month it was reported that the company is subject to five criminal probes from the Justice Department. Uber previously attacked Breitbart News, demanding its advertisements be removed from the website, and declaring that the ridesharing company wants “nothing to do” with Breitbart News and its readers. Sayfullo Saipov, the man behind the Halloween terrorist attack in New York, was also an Uber driver and passed background checks.