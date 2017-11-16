Google Wants U.S. to Ban Foreign Web Advertisements for Elections

Google has called for a ban on foreign web advertisements during US elections, while Russia also prepares its own regulations against Western influence.

According to the Telegraph, Google “told the US election watchdog that a current ban on proxies for foreign governments handing out election material should be extended to include online posts,” which “would only apply in America but could be picked up by other governments including Britain amid fears it too have been targeted.”

advertisement

“It is unclear exactly how the ban would work, but at least the change would discourage internet companies from hosting such adverts,” they explained.

In their proposition, Google claimed, “This would ensure the Foreign National Ban clearly prohibits paid communications over the internet that would already be illegal if distributed by means of broadcast, cable, or satellite.”

“Google supports the Commission’s efforts to identify solutions that promote transparency, preserve the Internet as a dynamic marketplace for political debate, and deter foreign meddling in U.S. elections,” they later concluded.

Russia is also planning similar action against Western interference.

“Media groups with funding from people or governments abroad will have to brand themselves ‘foreign agents’ in all online and offline publications under new legal changes,” the Telegraph reported. “They will also have to regularly submit their financial information to the state. Those companies that don’t comply could be fined, imprisoned and eventually shut down.”

Russia has come under fire from the Democratic establishment recently who claim Russian adverts on Facebook may have influenced the 2016 presidential election.

In September, it was reported that FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller was “now in possession of Russian-linked ads run on Facebook during the presidential election,” while last month, failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton compared the alleged interference with the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington and Gab @Nash, or like his page at Facebook.