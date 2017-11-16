Mother Fed Up with Teen Son’s Behavior Posts Ad, Offers Son to Do Free Yard Work

A Louisiana mother is going viral after she came up with a unique idea to punish her teenage son for getting suspended from school.

Demetris Payne, of Shreveport, posted an ad on Facebook’s Marketplace on Friday offering her son’s services to the community for free after she found out that he got suspended from school for three days:

“My son has been suspended for 3 days from school and for discipline,” the post reads. “He will do your lawn service, he will rake your yard, mow if supply mower, pick up trash, or wash your car for free. Maximum 3hr.”

“If anyone has a rake they would like to donate will be awesome. And he will do it all for free…… ;),” the post added.

Payne wound up receiving support both from her local community in Shreveport and online. Hundreds of people left messages supporting her parenting on her Facebook posts, and people in her community have donated supplies so her son can get to work.

One woman offered a lawnmower, hedge trimmer, and weed whacker to her son while other neighbors requested that her son do work for them.

KPTV reports that Payne is getting so many requests for work that she had to make a schedule to keep track of all of them.

“He’s booked up for this weekend, so it’ll be next weekend. I got so many requests from buy, sell, and trade that I have to make a schedule,” she said.

Payne also filmed her son doing the work to ensure the teen did not slack on the job.

She said her son returned to school Tuesday, adding that she would make her son do more work if he ever screws up again.