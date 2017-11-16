Report: Uber’s London License Appeal ‘Could Take Years’

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has claimed Uber’s appeal of their license cancellation in the city could take “a number of years.”

“My understanding is that it could go on for a number of years,” claimed Khan, who reportedly has concerns about “Uber’s approach to carrying out background checks on drivers and reporting serious criminal offences.”

Uber lost its license to operate in London in September, after being publicly deemed as “not fit and proper” to function in the city. According to the BBC, Uber can continue to operate without a license while it appeals the decision.

In a statement, an Uber spokesman declared, “Uber continues to have constructive discussions with TfL in order to try to reach a resolution, even though we have filed our appeal.”

A new lawsuit, which demands official statistics from Uber, claims “thousands of women” have been raped, assaulted, and harassed by its drivers, while this month, a San Antonio-based Uber driver was accused of “taking an unconscious female passenger to his home where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.”

In July, a driver was also charged with the rape of a 16-year-old passenger in Australia.

In response to allegations of rape and sexual assault from their drivers, Uber pledged $5 million to sexual assault and domestic violence prevention groups this month.

“We have spent months learning from experts and doing what we feel is an important first step: Listening,” claimed Uber in a blog post announcing the pledge. “From having honest conversations with experts who are on the front lines tirelessly raising awareness of sexual assault and domestic violence everyday, to asking ourselves some important questions. How can we best use our resources? How can we activate our vast global network of users – including riders and drivers – and employees to raise awareness and drive prevention? How can we be part of the solution?”

“As a result of this ongoing collaboration we have begun to make important changes internally and will commit to use Uber’s scope and visibility to help drive awareness, education and prevention of sexual assault and domestic violence to millions globally,” they continued, adding, “The $5 million commitment over five years will fund programmatic partnerships focused on prevention.”

Uber has previously attacked Breitbart News, demanding its advertisements be removed from the website, and declaring that the ridesharing company wants “nothing to do” with Breitbart News and its readers.

