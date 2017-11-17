Time Adds Nike Hijab to ’25 Best Inventions of 2017′ List

Time Magazine has added the Nike hijab to their “25 Best Inventions of 2017” list.

In their list, Time claimed the $35 sports hijab “empowers Muslim athletes,” and placed the “invention” just below Apple’s iPhone X.

“It’s tough to play sports in a hijab,” claimed Time. “If the material is too heavy, it causes excess sweating. If it’s too light, it might fall off during competition. And if it’s fastened in the wrong way, ‘you can feel like you’re going to choke,’ says Manal Rostom, an Egyptian runner based in the United Arab Emirates and the founder of the ‘Surviving Hijab’ Facebook group, which has nearly half a million members.”

“Nike’s Pro Hijab — which was put into development after executives met with UAE weightlifter Amna Al Haddad in 2016 — aims to shift that status quo,” they continued. “Unlike a traditional hijab, the Pro is made with light, breathable fabric that wicks moisture; athletes who have used it report that it helps manage sweat. But for women like Rostom, who was one of the Pro’s early testers, there’s symbolic weight to Nike’s investment, as well.”

Low-calorie ice cream, makeup shades “for every skin tone,” wearable breast pumps, and the fidget spinner were also included in the list among more conventional inventions, such as the Nintendo Switch, airless tires, drones, virtual reality headsets, and a Mars lander.

