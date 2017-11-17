Vice Suspends Head of Documentaries Following Sexual Harassment Allegations

Vice Media has suspended its head of documentaries following sexual harassment allegations from a former employee.

The Hollywood Reporter claims that Jason Mojica, head of Vice Media’s documentary film unit and former editor-in-chief, was suspended “as part of an investigation into sexual harassment allegations from a former employee.”

On Wednesday, Mojica was named in a Daily Beast article alleging a “toxic” sexual harassment culture at Vice Media.

In the article, former employee Phoebe Barghouty alleged that Mojica, who was editor-in-chief of Vice News at the time, would talk about sex in front of her, invite her to his house where he would be waiting shirtless, and touch her back and thigh “in ways that he didn’t touch the other employees.”

Barghouty also alleged harassment from Vice Bureau Chief Kaj Larsen, who she claimed grabbed her arm and said, “If you’re going to get anywhere with Vice guys, you’re going to have to be a lot sweeter,” while The Daily Beast claimed to have spoken to numerous other Vice Media employees who confirmed a culture of “harassing behavior.”

“We do not tolerate harassment, abusive behavior, assault or retaliation and we will discipline anyone who engages in such conduct through a range of actions, including termination, as appropriate,” declared a Vice spokesman on Wednesday. “We have immediately begun an investigation into this matter.”

In October, multiple women made allegations of sexual and violent abuse against a Vice News contributor who led the website’s “male feminist” content.

In one post, former Vice News employee Helen Donahue revealed several pictures of bruises on her body, which she claimed had been made by the contributor, Michael Hafford, while others claimed the writer “physically forced me to do cocaine during sex,” “choked me at the foot of his stairs until I passed out and then repeatedly punched me in the face,” and “forcibly entered and choked [me].”

Last month, Breitbart-hating Vice News employee Sam Kriss, who “boasted online of his feminist credentials,” was also forced to make an apology following allegations of sexual assault.