CNN’s Snapchat Show Canceled After Just Four Months

CNN’s Snapchat show “The Update” will be pulled from the social network just a few months after its debut.

Yes, everyone’s favorite Fake Cable News Network had a Snapchat show. No, it did not go well. Just months after its August 21 debut on the publisher-centric Snapchat “Discover,” the company has concluded that its engagement has not compensated for the “heavy lift” of its production costs.

In the beginning, The Update arrived with significant fanfare. The announcement asserted:

Tapping into the largest global newsgathering operation, reporting from CNN’s own anchors, correspondents and reporters will publish on Snapchat throughout each day and time zone, with rolling updates as news breaks. Each Show will feature five or more stories from CNN’s team around the world, further cementing CNN as a key source of breaking news for Snapchatters.

Unfortunately, it seems that the classic “how do you do, fellow kids?” approach may have fizzled. But in a joint statement, CNN and Snapchat reassured its audience:

Snap and CNN have built a great partnership over the years and our teams have enormous admiration for each other. We plan to keep working together and mutually decided to hit pause as we explore the best opportunities for doing that. Our relationship will very much be continuing.

CNN further assured TechCrunch that this setback is not the end for its attempts to publish on the ever-growing 178 million user platform — a primary competitor to Facebook’s 800 million strong Instagram.

