2017 was full of meltdowns from overwhelmingly left-wing, anti-Trump verified Twitter users. Here were some of the highlights of the year.

1. “I…worked on this story for a year…and…he just…he tweeted it out.”

I…worked on this story for a year…and…he just…he tweeted it out. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) July 11, 2017

Journalist and associate professor Jared Yates Sexton went viral in July following his meltdown.

After Donald Trump Jr. voluntarily posted several private emails on Twitter, Sexton freaked out, claiming to have “worked on this story for a year… and… he just… he tweeted it out.”

Here's my statement and the full email chain pic.twitter.com/x050r5n5LQ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017

2. “DONALD TRUMP IS THE DARKNESS ITSELF.”

Since President Trump announced his intentions to run for the Oval Office, Rosie O’Donnell has dedicated her Twitter account to permanently attacking him, even going so far as to call the President “the darkness itself,” in one tantrum against the democratically-elected leader of the United States.

3. [Unintelligible]

Musician Cher has long been a Trump critic, posting daily tweets consisting of pidgin English and emojis.

Though her posts are visibly anti-Trump, it is often difficult to decipher anything else about them.

trump Says"It's HONOR 2 MEET PUTIN"&trump looks 4ward to positive things happening 4 RUSSIA & 🇺🇸‼️WHY IS IT AN HONOR,& WHY RUSSIA"B4"AMERICA — Cher (@cher) July 7, 2017

4. “My kids & I were trying to convince my wife that ‘tentacle porn’ existed.”

After users on Twitter noticed hentai porn opened in a tab on a photo Kurt Eichenwald posted of his computer screen, he desperately attempted to come up with an excuse: “I was just trying to watch tentacle porn with my kids.”

Sigh. Ok, I'm a dumbass. Believe it or not, my kids & I were trying to convince my wife that "tentacle porn" existed. I tried to find…(1) — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) June 8, 2017

…some to show her it was real. But I couldn't find any – & ended up w/ this. My family reads my twitter feed, so they know this is true. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) June 8, 2017

While hentai (until now, I thought it was called manga) was on screen as part of search to prove 2 my wife tentacle porn exists, what….(1) — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) June 8, 2017

…diff would it make? Seriously, while I don't see the appeal of cartoon parn, porn is a multi-billion industry. Pple obviously look at it. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) June 8, 2017

No one hacked my account. We were searching to prove to my wife tentacle porn exists. See text convo. I only removed names and drug names. pic.twitter.com/EMHYlYKcPf — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) June 8, 2017

Users were quick to point out, however, that the hentai porn open on Eichenwald’s computer did not contain any tentacles.

5. “Nobody tell me how to feel knowing if I lose my insurance, Im dead. I want the GOPrs who support this to feel the pain in their own families.”

Just one month before the hentai porn incident, Eichenwald expressed hope that the families of Republican politicians would feel pain and even death.

Nobody tell me how to feel knowing if I lose my insurance, Im dead. I want the GOPrs who support this to feel the pain in their own families — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) May 6, 2017

6. “I miss George III”

Hollywood director Joss Whedon hates President Trump so much, he claimed to “miss George III” in a series of meltdown posts on Twitter in December.

*Trump takes office *

I miss Obama

*tax plan passes*

I miss George III — Joss Whedon (@joss) December 21, 2017

Other meltdown posts included a picture portraying Speaker Paul Ryan as a vampire, and a declaration claiming he would listen to Eminem’s song “Like Home” on repeat until 2019.

not pictured: the blood on his hands pic.twitter.com/qXFiXuAAl6 — Joss Whedon (@joss) December 20, 2017

History will remember President Obama as better than he was because of YOU, @realDonaldTrump. Your desperate need to expunge Obama’s legacy has helped ensure it. This makes me laugh when little else does. — Joss Whedon (@joss) December 20, 2017

I’ll just be over here playing “Like Home” on repeat till 2019, you guys have fun (srsly, if u need to b inspired/reinvigorated…) #Eminem #aliciakeys #startfromzero #andforHeather — Joss Whedon (@joss) December 21, 2017

7. “I like my fascists the old-fashioned way; dead, hanging from lamp-posts…”

After labeling President Trump a “fascist” in several previous tweets, GOP #NeverTrump pundit Rick Wilson then called for the lynching of “fascists.”

It's not virtue-signalling; it's virtue to oppose both the lunatic proto-fascist Trump AND the chance he elects HRC. https://t.co/lMYUuRxPc6 — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 27, 2016

“I like my fascists the old-fashioned way; dead, hanging from lamp-posts as we liberate their victims,” he declared, gaining nearly 15,000 likes.

I like my fascists the old-fashioned way; dead, hanging from lamp-posts as we liberate their victims. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 12, 2017

8. “What they call ‘heritage’ and ‘tradition’ we call ‘oppression’ and ‘fascism’,” & “Open all borders, to everyone, always… catches like ‘need’ or ‘at-risk’ are just weapons to keep everyone out.”

Convicted military intel leaker and left-wing transgender icon Chelsea Manning is no stranger to posting crazy, emoji-laden rants on Twitter, and 2017 was her most prominent year yet, after being let out of prison by President Obama before the end of his term.

“What they call ‘heritage’ and ‘tradition’ we call ‘oppression’ and ‘fascism’,” and “Open all borders, to everyone, always… catches like ‘need’ or ‘at-risk’ are just weapons to keep everyone out,” were just two of Manning’s most infamous posts of the year, while others supported the idea of having open borders, letting in “everyone, no exceptions.”

what they call "heritage" and "tradition" 🐴 we call "oppression" and "fascism" 😴💤💭🌏🌍🌎 🌈💕 we have more power than they do #WeGotThis — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) August 15, 2017

open all borders, to everyone, always 👭👫👬🌍🌏🌎 catches like "need" or "at-risk" are just weapons to keep everyone out 😎🌈💕 #WeGotThis https://t.co/QmPfkJLkQE — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) August 5, 2017