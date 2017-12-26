Army Veteran in Oklahoma Reunited with Stolen Dog Before Christmas

An Army veteran in Oklahoma City reunited with his canine companion on Christmas Eve after the dog went missing for nearly a week.

Geoff Hoffman said that his three-year-old pit bull, Bridget, went missing after burglars broke into his house December 20.

“It appeared that they were going to steal my valuables. However, they ended up only taking my beautiful dog,” Hoffman wrote on his Facebook page after the crime.

Local animal rescue groups and social media users quickly spread the news of Bridget’s disappearance with the hashtag #BringBridgetBack on Facebook.

Hoffman’s girlfriend eventually found the pup curled up near a pile of bushes on the side of the road on Christmas Eve.

Even though Bridget suffered several lacerations to her legs and other injuries, she wagged her tail with excitement upon seeing Hoffman’s girlfriend.

“She was very dehydrated, had blood in her stool, and some sort of rash all over her body. The poor thing was exhausted,” Hoffman said.

Several friends of Bridget’s owner created a GoFundMe page for Bridget’s medical expenses and raised $700 in one day. As of Tuesday evening, the page raised $1,310.

“The animal shelters knew exactly who I was before I even said a word. You are all amazing. As I reflect on the past five days, I am overwhelmed with gratitude,” he said.

After noticing the outpouring of support from people on social media, Hoffman created a Facebook page based on the hashtag #BringBridgetBack to update social media users about his furry companion’s recovery.