2017 Data: Pew Reports Republicans Hold Increasingly Negative Views on Universities

A Pew Research center article on significant developments in 2017 revealed that an increasing amount of Republicans hold negative views of colleges and universities.

“Nearly six-in-ten Republicans and Republican leaners (58%) now say colleges have a negative effect. Two years ago, by contrast, 54% of Republicans said colleges were having a positive effect. Democrats and Democratic leaners have consistently held positive views of the effect of colleges on the U.S.; 72% of Democrats and Democratic leaners say this today,” the report reads. The survey was published as a part of an article cataloging “17 Striking Findings from 2017.”

The survey was conducted in the aftermath of campus chaos at institutions such as Evergreen State College. The chaos at Evergreen was sparked by professor Bret Weinstein’s refusal to participate in what the New York Times called “a day of racial segregation.” The resulting protests garnered national media coverage.

In May, a group of students at the University of New Hampshire demanded that their peers be punished by the administration for wearing Mexican garb to celebrate Cinco De Mayo.

Earlier this month, Princeton University joined the chorus of elite schools that will be hosting a kinky sex tutorial workshop. In November, Harvard University hosted a training session for interested students entitled “What What in the Butt,” which centered on the intricacies of anal sex.

Cal State Fullerton asked students to construct a bracelet had beads indicating each of the types of privilege that they hold.

Harvard University officially adopted a policy this year that will punish members of single-sex student organizations. Members of such groups will be ineligible for leadership roles in other campus student groups as well as certain academic fellowships.