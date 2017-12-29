Elizabeth Warren Tries to Troll Trump: ‘I Believe in Science. Climate Change Is Real’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren drew a host of reactions — not all of them positive — when she responded on Twitter to President Donald Trump’s sarcastic “global warming” tweet.

The Massachusetts senator stepped onto Twitter’s virtual soapbox for a “crazy” statement in response to President Trump’s tweet, which drew a broad range of responses, many of them mocking and highly critical of Warren and her beliefs:

I’m going to say something really crazy: I believe in science. Climate change is real and we have a moral obligation to protect this Earth for our children and grandchildren. — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) December 29, 2017

“I’m going to say something really crazy,” Sen. Warren said. “I believe in science. Climate change is real, and we have a moral obligation to protect this Earth for our children and grandchildren.” Unfortunately for Warren, this apparently opened the door for her detractors to question just how much she believed.

Responses were wide-ranging, such as this tweet that was diplomatic but also questioned the premise on which Warren’s tweet was based:

Of course climate change is real. The issue is whether humans are responsible for it, and if so, how responsible are they? On that Q, there is a real scientific debate happening. There is no "science" that proves humans are responsible. Most climate models have been way off. — Justin T. Haskins (@JustinTHaskins) December 29, 2017

To the… not-so-diplomatic:

DNA is also based in science. Yours does not show you are Native American. So either you are an outright liar or you actually don’t believe in science. Which is it, #Liewatha https://t.co/Iq3T89Wnwt — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 29, 2017

People questioned her belief in science relative to gender, sexuality, and abortion, but also the very nature of science itself. Some pointed out that science is a method, not a belief:

Science is not a faith system https://t.co/oVCWmmQPeq — DaveinTexas (@DaveinTexas) December 29, 2017

Of course, Warren had as many supporters as detractors, and the resultant exchange was everything one might expect from a snarky Twitter brawl. For enough hot takes to keep every home in America warm throughout this arctic chill, enjoy the thread in its entirety.

