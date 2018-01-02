Report: PornHub Has a Problem with Pirated Hollywood Movies

PornHub has a problem with pirated Hollywood movies that have nothing to do with pornography, as people have turned to the site to stream pirated films that are “safe for work.”

Pirated copies of Broadway musical Hamilton and Disney’s Zootopia have both been discovered on the platform, along with The Big Sick, Back to the Future, Cars 2, The Emoji Movie, Game of Thrones, Revolutionary Road, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Rogue One, Moana, Bad Santa 2, Dr. Strange, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Step Brothers 2.

“People are using the streaming-video site — a sort of YouTube for pornography where users can upload and watch adult videos — to stream pirated copies of high-profile titles like the Broadway musical Hamilton and Disney’s animated movie Zootopia,” explained Quartz. “Where YouTube has been fighting for years to keep pornography off its site, PornHub now finds itself in the position of having to purge its platform of videos that are decidedly safe for work.”

“The romantic comedy The Big Sick, which is being called one of the best movies of 2017, was also on PornHub,” they declared. “Filmmaker and comedian Kumail Nanjiani noticed his film was circulating the platform and urged anyone who did not have Amazon Prime, where the film is streaming, to watch it on PornHub on Christmas Eve. The folks at PornHub made quick work of removing that copy, as well.”

For those of you who wanna watch #TheBigSick with your families & don’t have Amazon Prime or can’t afford to purchase it: The whole movie is available on pornhub. Don’t ask me how I know. It’s under “interracial.” This is not a joke. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 24, 2017

Kumail, we are trying to find it to remove with no luck. The whole Pornhub team is frantically looking through "big sick" videos on Christmas day. Thanks! https://t.co/6FzPCH9La5 — Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) December 25, 2017

Oh no. Oh. Oh no. I didn’t mean it should be removed! Enjoy your Christmas! You’ve brought joy to so many people! You deserve this break! https://t.co/66VrTD5l32 — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 25, 2017

“The trend has gone on for some time,” concluded Quartz, pointing out examples of piracy from March 2017, however PornHub is still struggling to promptly remove pirated material.

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington and Gab @Nash, or like his page at Facebook.