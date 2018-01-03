‘White Genocide’ Professor Claims NYU Has Hired Him as a Visiting Scholar

Controversial former professor George Ciccariello-Maher, who recently resigned from Drexel University, claims that New York University has hired him. NYU confirmed his status as a visiting scholar but states it is an “unpaid appointment.”

Ciccariello-Maher, known best for his “All I want for Christmas is White Genocide” tweet, which he claimed was an attempt to poke fun at the paranoid fantasy that the left wants to decrease the amount of white Americans, recently stepped down from his position at Drexel University. Towards the end of his tenure at Drexel, Ciccariello-Maher was relegated to teaching online courses, as the university was concerned for his safety when he was on campus.

Now, Fox News reports that Ciccariello-Maher claims he has been hired as a visiting scholar by NYU’s Hemispheric Institute of Performance and Politics. He shared the news on his social media accounts to much support from his followers.

Ciccariello-Maher baselessly blamed the Las Vegas concert massacre on “white supremacist patriarchy” in October.

“White people and men are told that they are entitled to everything. This is what happens when they don’t get what they want,” he tweeted.

Ciccariello-Maher resigned from Drexel University last week citing concerns that he was overwhelmed with death threats and hate mail.

Breitbart News has reached out to NYU to confirm Ciccariello-Maher’s claim. The Washington Examimer‘s communication attempts to confirm the claim with NYU have gone unanswered.

Update — New York University has replied to Breitbart News with this comment:

“NYU has not hired Professor Cicarriello-Maher. Rather, during calendar year 2018, he will have an unpaid appointment as a visiting scholar affiliated with the Hemispheric Institute of Performance and Politics, a scholarly consortium of over 20 North and South American universities that is headquartered at NYU. Visiting scholar appointments are made by faculty involved with the Institute, and typically do not entail classroom or other academic duties.”