Former Sheriff David Clarke Temporarily Suspended on Twitter

Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke was temporarily suspended on Twitter, Tuesday, after publishing a series of anti-media posts.

Twitter suspended Clarke’s account and forced the former sheriff to delete the tweets.

“When LYING LIB MEDIA makes up MAKE NEWS to smear me, the ANTIDOTE is to go right at them,” proclaimed Clarke in one of the posts. “Punch them in the nose & MAKE THEM TASTE THEIR OWN BLOOD. Nothing gets a bully like LYING LIB MEDIA’S attention better than to give them a taste of their own blood #neverbackdown.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, “Clarke’s account was not taken down, but he was barred from tweeting during that time.”

Clarke has since regained access to his account, where he published another anti-media post in response to the suspension.

“I will NOT be Intimidated into silence by LYING LIB MEDIA. I will NOT be intimidated by LIBERAL hyper partisan government HACKS who weaponize government authority to go after people whose views they don’t like,” he declared. “I will STAND AND FIGHT for TRUTH & what I believe is RIGHT. JOIN ME.”

I will NOT be Intimidated into silence by LYING LIB MEDIA. I will NOT be intimidated by LIBERAL hyper partisan government HACKS who weaponize government authorirty to go after people whose views they don't like. I will STAND AND FIGHT for TRUTH & what I believe is RIGHT. JOIN ME. pic.twitter.com/8yLEQvRSpX — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) January 2, 2018

In their report, the Hollywood Reporter claimed the incident “appears to be part of the tech giant’s efforts to crack down on violence, hate speech and other abuse on its platform.” Incredibly, Twitter appears to have treated Clarke’s tweet as a physical threat against a person.

Dozens of conservatives, libertarians, and liberal dissidents have been permanently suspended from Twitter, with recent examples including Roger Stone, Million Dollar Extreme, and Bunty King.

In November, Twitter also deverified numerous conservative accounts, including Laura Loomer and Tommy Robinson, after the platform announced its intentions to start sanctioning people online for their offline behavior.

Despite this announcement, left-wing users and #NeverTrump Republicans have remained largely immune from the rules, with establishment GOP commentator Rick Wilson being able to freely declare his support for the lynching of “fascists,” who he previously defined to include President Trump and his supporters.

Racist posts from left-wing figures are also immune on the platform.

fuck white america. fuck white supremacy. fuck white people. fuck an inability to see beyond our own noses. and fuck the faux concern for tragedies in the past while allowing them to continue in the present. — Kevin Allred (@KevinAllred) December 12, 2017

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington and Gab @Nash, or like his page at Facebook.