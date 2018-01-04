LG Electronics to Sell Robots to Replace Hotel, Airport, Supermarket Employees

LG Electronics is planning to sell robots that will replace human workers in hotels, airports, and supermarkets.

According to CNBC, “LG said it will showcase three new ‘concept robots’ at the global consumer electronics show, CES, in Las Vegas next week,” designed for “commercial use at hotels, airports, and supermarkets.”

Though an LG spokesman claimed that the robots are just “concept” products, and are “a long way from ready to go public,” they will eventually be able to replace numerous service jobs in each sector.

“The first one is a server robot that can deliver food and drinks to customers at hotels and airport lounges. It can essentially replace the work done by the waitstaff and be able to do it around the clock,” CNBC explained. “Second is a porter robot that can handle check-in and check-out services at hotels and carry luggage to rooms.”

“Finally, LG’s third new robot is made to work with customers at a supermarket, telling them the price of products and then guiding them through the aisles,” they proclaimed, adding that, “If popularized, such technologies would likely be bad news for many of those working in the services industry,” since nearly 50 percent of workers in the world are in the services sector.

In September, a report claimed that four million British private sector jobs could be replaced by robots within ten years, while Deutsche Bank CEO John Cryan declared that a “big number” of his employees would be replaced by robots eventually.

Last year, Vice News also claimed robot bricklayers and exoskeletons were the future of construction, and Russian chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov encouraged people to embrace the replacement of human jobs by robots and start focusing on jobs that machines can’t perform.

