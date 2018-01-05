Bloomberg: Sex Robots Might Make Men Obsolete, Would Gift One to a Daughter

Bloomberg writer and mathematician Cathy O’Neil claimed in an article that sex robots might make men obsolete, even adding she’d gift one to her daughter.

“I think it’s the men who should be worried. It’s entirely possible that robots can outperform them,” declared O’Neil in her article, titled, “Maybe Sex Robots Will Make Men, Not Women, Obsolete.”

“Perhaps it’s time for a Big Think. Are women not as capable as men of crude objectification? There’s room here for everyone’s impure thoughts and desires. Robots don’t discriminate, and they can probably give good massages,” she proclaimed. “Don’t get me wrong, I have a good husband. I doubt I would trade in. But if I had a daughter, I might consider giving her a robot as a college graduation present. Preferably one who can do the dishes and guard the door.”

O’Neil continued to theorize that the standards of women “might go up,” while they “might even be lost to the dating pool altogether — like what’s already happened with some Japanese men,” and she even noted that concerns about hackers turning sex robots violent would become obsolete, claiming men are already a big violent threat.

“Granted, there could be dangers. There is, for example, the possibility that hackers could turn sex robots into killers,” O’Neil claimed. “But the statistician in me can’t help asking: Would that make them more of a threat than actual men? Given the baseline murder rate for human sexual partners, it’s hard to get too worried. Plus, if they can understand female anatomy — I mean, really understand it — maybe it’s worth the risk.”

“Just to be clear: I’m not saying we should want to live in a militant feminist world without men,” she concluded. “Far from it, I am suggesting that women and men can coexist, but possibly not cohabitate.”

In March, it was reported that an online chatbot had been told “I love you” nearly twenty million times, while in 2016, it was also revealed that sexual conversations with artificial intelligence were on the rise.

“This happens because people are lonely and bored… It is a symptom of our society,” claimed Robin Labs Chief Executive Ilya Eckstein, who claimed that his company’s virtual assistant “Robin” was used by “teenagers and truckers without girlfriends” for up to 300 conversations a day.

“As well as the people who want to talk dirty, there are men who want a deeper sort of relationship or companionship,” he continued, adding that some people wanted to talk “for no particular reason” and were just lonely or bored.

In a 2016 interview with Breitbart Tech, futurologist Dr. Ian Pearson also predicted that humans would eventually spend “about the same” amount of money on sex robots “as they do today on a decent family-size car.”

“Artificial intelligence is reaching human levels and also becoming emotional as well,” he declared. “So people will actually have quite strong emotional relationships with their own robots. In many cases that will develop into a sexual one because they’ll already think that the appearance of the robot matches their preference anyway, so if it looks nice and it has a superb personality too it’s inevitable that people will form very strong emotional bonds with their robots and in many cases that will lead to sex.”

Sex robots are already becoming increasingly advanced, with Samantha, a popular high-tech sex robot, featuring an artificial G-spot, various modes of interaction, heating, and voice activation.

In November, an associate professor at the University of Manitoba claimed society “must be prepared” for the rise of “digisexuals,” and last month, it was revealed that more than a quarter of millennials would date a robot, with men three times more likely to do so.