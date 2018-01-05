Conservative Comedian Suspended from Twitter Allegedly for Tweeting ‘Bimbo’

Conservative comedian Eric Golub was temporarily suspended from Twitter on Thursday for using the word “bimbos” to describe the mainstream media.

“Liberal media bimbos desperate to overturn 2016 election. Spending days on childish #Bannon gossip. Ignoring life/death #Iran story,” conservative comedian Eric Golub tweeted on Thursday evening. His account was quickly suspended pending his deletion of two tweets.

Golub reported that he received a message from Twitter that accused him of engaging in “hateful conduct.”

“Violating our rules against hateful conduct. You may not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease,” the email read.

Last month, Twitter enacted what was colloquially called the “Great Twitter Purge,” ejecting swathes of right-wing accounts from the platform under their new rules against “violent extremism,” while allowing violence-supporting left-wing “Antifa” accounts to remain.

In November, Roger Stone’s “Stone Cold Truth” account, right-wing commentator and sci-fi author Vox Day, and Sam Hyde’s comedy group Million Dollar Extreme were all permanently banned from the platform.

Golub used his Twitter suspension to highlight celebrities who have maintained their accounts despite publishing controversial content.

In September, California State University Fresno Professor Lars Maiscak tweeted that, “To save American democracy, Trump must hang. The sooner and the higher, the better. #TheResistance # DeathToFascism.” Although Maischak lost his classroom gig over the tweet, he was not suspended from Twitter.

In 2016, swarms of users threatened to commit violence against police officers. Many users called for the mass slaughter of American police officers. One user posted a graphic illustration of a masked man slitting the throat of a police officer. Breitbart News reported at the time that none of the offending tweets had been removed by Twitter.

Ben Baller, Kanye West’s personal jeweler and verified Twitter user with over 452,000 followers, tweeted in 2016 his support for Christopher Dorner, who went on a mass killing spree that resulted in the deaths of several law enforcement officers. Although the tweet has since been deleted, it has been saved in archive form.