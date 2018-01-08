Volkswagen Creating All-Electric, Nvidia AI-Powered Retro Camper Van

Volkswagen is creating an all-electric, Nvidia AI-powered version of their retro camper van that includes facial recognition.

According to Tech Crunch, “Nvidia will power artificial intelligence technology built into its future vehicles, including the new I.D. Buzz, its all-electric retro-inspired camper van concept.”

“The partnership between the two companies also extends to the future vehicles, and will initially focus on so-called ‘Intelligent Co-Pilot’ features, including using sensor data to make driving easier, safer and more convenient for drivers,” they explained, adding that, “The AI features will be based on Nvidia Drive IX platform, and can enable features like face recognition-based door unlocking, gesture input for cockpit controls, natural language speech recognition and even monitoring a driver’s attentive and distracted state for providing safety alerts to bring them back to focus.”

Nvidia has previously worked with car manufacturers on A.I. features, including Audi and Mercedes-Benz, and the company’s I.D. Buzz for Volkswagen “is aiming to go into production in 2022.”

Electric versions of the iconic Volkswagen van were originally announced in 2015, while the non-electric originals ceased production in 2003.

“Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the car,” declared Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess in a statement. “Autonomous driving, zero-emission mobility and digital networking are virtually impossible without advances in AI and deep learning. Combining the imagination of Volkswagen with NVIDIA, the leader in AI technology, enables us to take a big step into the future.”

Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang also claimed that, “In just a few years, every new vehicle will be expected to have AI assistants for voice, gesture and facial recognition as well as augmented reality.”

“Volkswagen’s work with NVIDIA DRIVE IX technology will make that a reality. Together, we are building a new generation of cars that are safer, more enjoyable to ride in than anything that has come before, and accessible to everyone,” he expressed.

