Erotic Shop Owner Behind 9-Year-Old ‘Drag Queen’ Model: People Criticizing Us ‘Are The Real Monsters’

House of Mann owner Brandon Hilton, who faced criticism this month after using a nine-year-old “drag queen” boy as the “covergirl” for his erotic gay clothing store, claimed his critics “are the real monsters.”

The nine-year-old drag queen who goes by the name “Queen Lactatia,”struck pinup-style poses wearing a sequin onesie to advertise the store which specializes in erotic, fetish, and BDSM clothing.

In a message to Breitbart News, Hilton claimed, “Lactatia is only the face of our sequin onesie, she has nothing to do with the rest of our store and we think it’s absolutely OUTRAGEOUS that people have taken this and ran with it like they have!”

“A fully clothed kid in a onesie will never be child pornography, no matter how much it upsets and offends people! We truly never expected this kind of response because we truly never thought the way these sick, deranged people have!” he proclaimed.

“We saw a kid in a onesie, everyone else saw sex… This has been an interesting yet disturbing look into the way people see and react to things and I think at the end of the day everyone assuming this is porn and pedophilia are the real monsters! Lactatia is a performer and as a costumer we design and create clothes FOR PERFORMERS! We would never discriminate against anyone simply because of their age, then and ONLY THEN would we be monsters!”

The store owner then continued to hint that his company was working on another item of clothing for the nine-year-old to model.

“We understand our store also sells men’s underwear and pasties, that has NOTHING to do with Lactatia! It never will!” Hilton concluded. “She is only modeling our sequin onesie until we make something new for her and it will ALWAYS be tasteful and age appropriate as it was this time!”

As previously reported, products available on House of Mann include BDSM sex harnesses, bondage gloves, jock straps, and nipple pasties, which are all tagged with keywords such as “hot,” “erotic,” gay,” “BDSM,” “fetish,” “kinky,” “dominatrix,” and “stripper.”

After users on Facebook and Twitter accused the company of sexualizing children for an erotic brand, House of Mann owner Brandon Hilton declared, “[I] woke up to countless tweets telling me ‘kill yourself’ and calling me a ‘pedo’ after we announced 9 year old drag superstar Lactatia as our new HOUSE OF MANN covergirl… If you can’t handle a kid in a sequin onesie, maybe the future isn’t for you!”

“I think this new generation of drag kids is brilliant and inspiring!” he continued in another post. “@Desmond_Amazing and Lactatia are the future! @TheHouseofMann is just making sure they look SICKENING! people will talk no matter what, might as well give them something FIERCE to look at!”

Charlie Nash covers technology and LGBT for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington, or like his page at Facebook.