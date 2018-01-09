Damore Lawsuit: Google Defines ‘Diverse’ As Individuals Who Are ‘Not Caucasian or Asian’

According to a recent lawsuit filed by former Google engineer James Damore, Google’s definition of diversity is “women or individuals who were not Caucasian or Asian.”

A class-action lawsuit filed by former Google employee James Damore has allowed a deep insight into the operations and beliefs of tech giant Google and provided further examples of Silicon Valley’s PC culture. The latest claim to be noted in Damore’s lawsuit is that Google doesn’t consider Asian or Caucasian males to be “diverse.” In a statement regarding Google’s “Diversity and Inclusion Summit,” the lawsuit alleges that the Summit covered, “general topics such as how Google could increase its diversity. Specifically, the Google presenters went through some of their policies that were designed to accomplish this such as treating preferred categories of people (women, certain but not all ethnic minority groups) differently during the hiring process by providing extra interviews, and putting applicants into a more welcoming environment based on their race or gender.”

The lawsuit alleged that the presenters at the Summit also discussed moving “‘diverse’ individuals into high priority queues so that they were more likely to be hired, and hired faster.” and that the company “defined “diverse” individuals as women or individuals who were not Caucasian or Asian.” It would seem that Google believes that Asian along with Caucasian males are overrepresented at the company and as a result, more ethnicities outside of these need to be hired in the name of “diversity” at the company. It would seem that according to Google’s own rules, the company’s Indian-American CEO Sundar Pichai would not be a “diverse” individual.

Furthermore at this Summit, a member of Google’s Human Resources department told Damore that many of his concerns with the direction of the company were valid. The HR worker, Meghana Rao, stated that “some of the political things at Google were a problem,” and stated that they had received similar complaints from employees that felt persecuted for their conservative beliefs.

It seems that in many cases now, Asian employees and students are lumped in with Caucasian employees and students as members of a “privileged class.” In 2015 the Wall Street Journal dubbed Asians “The New Jews of Harvard Admissions,” this was a reference to the blatant antisemitism employed by schools to refuse Jewish students in the early 20th century. James Chen, the founder of Alameda-based Asian Advantage College Consulting, discussed the issue in an interview with Sacramento-area ABC News affiliate News10 saying, “I try to do things [to] steer away from the stereotype of the piano-playing, tennis-playing Asian applicant.”

Damore’s class-action lawsuit can be read in full here.