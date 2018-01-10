Tucker: Tech Barons Now Main Threat to Freedom, Not Federal Government

In a recent interview with former Google Engineer James Damore, Fox News host Tucker Carlson stated that the biggest threat to freedom is no longer the federal government, but large tech companies like Google.

In an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, James Damore discussed the class action lawsuit that he has brought against his former employer, Google. During the interview, Tucker discussed the memo Damore authored that resulted in his firing from the company, his treatment as a conservative in Silicon Valley, and the PC culture that has taken hold in tech firms across the world.

During the interview, Tucker made an insightful analysis saying, “now if you’re conservative, it might be difficult to get your head around what is happening in this country, so much has changed. But here’s the bottom line, the federal government is no longer the main threat to your privacy and to your freedoms, you’ve grown up thinking that, it’s no longer true. Big corporations are the main threat to your freedom and your privacy. The government doesn’t own your private emails — Google does.”

“Federal employees can’t be fired for their political views, private sector employees are all the time. The Trump administration can’t end your ability to publicly communicate your ideas, Twitter and Facebook can do that and they do it all the time. The Orwellian future is increasingly the Orwellian present and tech barons are becoming our new commissars, liberals who once stood up for free expression and opposition to concentrations of corporate power have been thoroughly co-opted, they’re getting rich from it.”

Tucker’s statement was made at around three minutes into the video below: