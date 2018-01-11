Harvard Sorority Dissolves to Become Gender-Neutral Social Club

Harvard University’s Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority chapter has dissolved to form a new gender-neutral social club called the Fleur-de-Lis.

Kappa Kappa Gamma, the third sorority to arrive at Harvard, has officially disassociated from the sorority’s national organization to establish a gender-neutral social club called the Fleur-de-Lis. The new organization’s president, Tiana M. Menon, announced the decision in an email statement.

“Members of Harvard University’s chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma are happy to announce the formation of The Fleur-de-Lis, a new, independently-affiliated, gender-neutral organization,” Menon wrote.

“The May 2016 policy presented the opportunity for our group to critically think and converse about our place on Harvard’s campus and collectively determine our path forward,” Menon added. “The formation of The Fleur is the culmination of numerous discussions spanning the last two or so years within Harvard’s Chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma and with the administration. [Administrators] have helped shape the path we as a group have chosen to pursue.”

Harvard College Dean Rakesh Khurana, who was instrumental in the passage of the new Harvard policy that restricts members of single-sex student organizations from obtaining leadership positions elsewhere on campus, praised Fleur-de-Lis’ announcement.

“This kind of positive change is made possible by our students’ leadership in creating environments and cultures rooted in respect and inclusion,” Khurana wrote. “As members of this community, we all have an opportunity to strengthen our culture both for current students and future generations, and I applaud the Fleur-de-Lis on their efforts.”

On Fleur-de-Lis’ new website, the organization claims that they will not deny membership to any student interested in joining on the basis of gender. “Being a gender-neutral club means that we will never deny membership to our organization to anyone on the basis of gender,” the organization’s website reads. “Our mission is to create a safe, empowering space for female-identifying individuals on campus.”