Left-Wing, Mainstream Tech News Outlets Ignore Project Veritas Twitter Conservative Censorship Exposé

Left-wing and mainstream technology news outlets ignored Project Veritas’ Twitter censorship exposé, which revealed Twitter employees admitting to censorship against conservatives this week.

TechCrunch, the Verge, Mashable, TechRadar, CNET, and Ars Technica all ignored the news, which was only picked up by conservative outlets.

You would think that Tech journos in #SF would love a story from behind the palace guard. Why couldn't the mainstream media break this story? Would they even want to? @Twitter #ShadowBan pic.twitter.com/b5XWF0EuRp — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 11, 2018

The Project Veritas investigation, which secretly recorded several former and current Twitter employees, including Twitter Trust and Safety Policy Manager Olinda Hassan, revealed the employees discussing and boasting about the ways they censor conservatives, pro-Trump accounts, “shitty people,” and users who express interest in God, guns, and America.

As reported by Breitbart News’ Allum Bokhari on Thursday, “The latest video from James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas shows Twitter employees appearing to admit that the platform has ‘shadow banned’ users in the past, and applies its rules and censorship algorithms unevenly in an effort to rid the platform of Trump supporters and conservatives.”

Shadow banning is the act of banning a user from a platform without them realizing. Shadow banned users will typically be removed from the public eye, so other users cannot see or interact with them, however since the user is not alerted to the shadow ban, they will not understand why their posts suddenly receive no engagement.