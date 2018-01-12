Breitbart News Hits Top 10 Most Engaged Facebook Sites in December

Breitbart News has ranked as one of the ten most engaged Facebook sites for the month of December.

NewsWhip reports that Breitbart News has officially ranked #9 on the list of the top ten most engaged Facebook pages for the month of December, beating publications such as the Washington Post, CBS News, and Buzzfeed. With 13,907,358 interactions, Breitbart News ranked above Indiatimes.com to grab the ninth spot just below 247Sports.com. NewsWhip notes that “The Daily Wire dropped from 15.5 million engagements to 11.5 million from November to December.”

A list of the 25 most popular Facebook publishers can be seen below:

This latest example of Breitbart News’ growing success comes shortly after Breitbart surpassed the Washington Post in the U.S. Alexa traffic rankings. According to Alexa data, Breitbart News is now the 48th most visited website in the entire United States, while the Washington Post is now the 50th most visited website. Breitbart News also surpassed its record 2016 yearly traffic level in November 2017.