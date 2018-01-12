Harmeet Dhillon: Google a ‘Bubble of Very Liberal Groupthink’ with ‘Re-education Camp’ Atmosphere for Conservatives

Harmeet Dhillon, the lawyer filing a class-action lawsuit against Google on behalf of former engineer James Damore, appeared on Breitbart News Tonight to discuss the case.

The lawyer representing former Google engineer James Damore and another former Google employee in a class action lawsuit against their former employer appeared on Breitbart News Tonight recently alongside Breitbart Senior Editors-at-Large Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollak to discuss the growing issues that conservatives are facing in Silicon Valley.

Joel Pollak began the interview by asking Dhillon to summarize the claims that her clients are making against Google and how they relate to the current issues of social media platforms censoring conservatives.

“Well the lawsuit is punitive class-action, so we’re seeking class status,” said Dhillon, “the two named plaintiffs are James Damore, who you mentioned and another fired software engineer David Gudeman, both of them are conservatives, both of them are white men. Both of them complained in the workplace about the quota system that Google has in place for hiring people and the incessant social justice warrior mentality that forces everybody at Google to toe the line with regard to hating on people who supported the President, or refusing to acknowledge people’s right to believe that there are two genders instead of multiple genders.”

Dhillon continued, “from top to bottom there’s this bubble of very very liberal groupthink that is at the same time very intolerant of people who have more traditional values. So James is somebody who I would call — he calls himself a classical liberal, not necessarily a conservative, more libertarian, free-thinker type, guy who was in a Ph.D. program at Harvard after getting his masters and decided to join Google — he was recruited there. He worked there for a few years and he got tremendously good reviews throughout his entire tenure there.”

“To get promoted at Google you have to check off the boxes prescribing to their diversity policies by attending diversity training, etc. So he went to one of these and you know it was all groupthink and it was all about how the fact that Google has fewer female engineers than male is because of bias and how everybody needs to get rid of their biases so we can achieve 50/50 parity. He [James] said ‘well wait a minute, why are we only looking at gender and these sort of characteristics, are we thinking about diversity of thought here or are we thinking about anything else and you know is your model really true.'”

Breitbart News Senior-Editor-at-Large Rebecca Mansour at one point brought a situation described by Dhillon at Google where men were put down, shamed and in some cases publicly booed, as a “carnival atmosphere.”

Dhillon replied, “I wouldn’t even call it carnival, Rebecca, I would call it re-education camp. I would call a company-wide meeting where the two senior executives, the Chief Financial Officer and another came to a meeting and they kind of called out different business units and how many women and men they had and if it was a business unit that was doing really well and had close to equal or equal 50/50, they cheered and clapped. And if it was a business unit that was called software programming or whatever that had fewer than that, they booed.”

The plaintiffs facing Google have started a fundraising site at Funded Justice. All of the funds raised will go directly towards legal fees in the case.

