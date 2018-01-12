WATCH: Man Jumps on NYC Subway Tracks, Threatens to Kill Himself for ‘Social Justice’

E train arrives at World Trade Center subway station .
A crazed New York City subway passenger jumped onto the tracks and threatened to kill himself this week in the name of “social justice.”

An unidentified man with a bottle of vodka jumped onto the D and B train tracks at the 42nd Street/Bryant Park station in New York City and threatened to kill himself in the name of “social justice.”

As soon as first responders arrived on the scene, he taunted them by licking his finger and threatening to touch a portion of the electrocuted track rail.

Brooklyn-based photojournalist Eli Wohl captured the incident on his camera. “People were mostly pleading with him: ‘Just come up, come up,’” Wohl said in a statement. “Whatever he did, he kept on mentioning different social issues — women’s rights and racial stuff.”

Twitter user Michelle Collins claims that she witnessed the incident and detailed what she saw in a series of tweets. “In a NY first, I just saw a man on the subway tracks at Bryant Park threatening to kill himself over the unfair treatment of women,” she wrote.


