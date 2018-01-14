Father Reports Son to Police After Discovering Child Porn on Cellphone

A Missouri teenager was arrested for alleged child porn possession after his father reportedly discovered nude photos of a toddler on his cellphone.

Authorities charged Andrew Spensberger, 17, with possession of child pornography after police say he had nude photos of a two-year-old related to his father’s girlfriend, KTRK reports.

The O’Fallon Police Department announced the charges Tuesday in a Facebook post, adding that the teen “planned to sell the photos for cash.”

The father reported his son on December 30, 2017, after confiscating the device as punishment for his bad behavior, according to court documents and a probable cause statement from the police.

Court documents state that Spensberger plotted to sell the nude images for $330 to a classmate suspected of being a pedophile.

Investigators say Andrew snapped the photos of the toddler at his O’Fallon, Missouri, home.

Police say Spensberger told them he took photos of the two-year-old girl sleeping on his bedroom floor, adding that he took off the girl’s diaper before snapping two pictures of her nude body using his cellphone’s camera.

Spensberger is being held in the St. Charles County Jail on $10,000 bond.