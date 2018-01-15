Former Twitter Engineer: ‘There Is No Way’ to Protect Users if Their Private Information Gets into ‘Wrong Hands’

A former Twitter engineer claimed “there is no way” to protect users if their private information harvested by the company gets into the “wrong hands.”

Former engineer Conrado Miranda made the claim during a meeting with Project Veritas, which was secretly recorded as part of their investigation into the company.

“You leak way more information than you think… If you go to Twitter for the first time, we have information about you,” claimed Miranda. “We actually bought a company because of this, like, ads network… We serve ads for other companies, in other people’s sites. So, when you go in and see that ad, we get information that you’re this person, seeing this ad, at this moment at this location on this website. So we already have a lot of information about you.”

“What if that fell into the wrong hands? How would you protect people from that?” asked an undercover Project Veritas reporter.

“You don’t,” Miranda replied. “There is no way.”

In another secret recording made by Project Veritas for their investigation, Clay Haynes, a senior network security engineer, claimed “it’s a genie out of the bottle kind of thing” if Twitter employees were to leak any private messages from users.

“It’s a genie out of the bottle kind of thing after that point. You know?” Haynes declared after being asked by James O’Keefe whether employees could leak private messages. “Sure, I can fire them. Heck, I can probably even sue them, in some cases. But, the genie’s already out of the bottle. Like, how do you recoup costs. You can’t calculate the cost or the damage of that.”