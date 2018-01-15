Twitter Engineer: ‘Everything You Send Is Stored on My Server’ Even ‘Sex Messages’

Pranay Singh, a direct messaging engineer at Twitter, claimed in a Project Veritas undercover video that every private message users send on the platform is stored on his server, even if you delete them.

Singh, who was secretly recorded by Project Veritas reporters as part of their Twitter investigation, boasted on film that, “Everything you send is stored on my server.”

“You can’t [delete it], it’s already on my server now,” he declared. “So all your sex messages and your, like, dick pics are on my server now. All your illegitimate wives, and, like, all the girls you’ve been fucking around with, they are on my server now.”

“I’m going to send it to your wife, she’s gonna use it in your divorce,” he joked, adding, “So what happens is, like, when you write stuff or when you post pictures online, they never go away. Like, they’re always on there… Even after you send them, people are, like, analyzing them, to see what you’re interested in, to see what you’re talking about, and they sell that data… Everything. Anything you post online.”

When a Project Veritas reporter asked, “Wow so even what you think is private, direct messages,” Singh replied, “Yeah, it’s all analyzed… A machine is going to look at it. An algorithm will look at it, and they’ll make a virtual profile about you.”

The overreach allegedly demonstrated by Twitter in the area of user privacy reinforces what FCC Chairman Ajit Pai meant when he called Twitter “part of the problem” of an open Internet. Twitter’s attitudes may spur further calls for regulation in Silicon Valley.