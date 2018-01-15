Veritas Video: Twitter Employees Say ‘We Make Most of Our Money’ Selling Data from ‘Everything’ You Post — Even Private Messages

Project Veritas has published its latest Twitter exposé, featuring both current and former Twitter employees allegedly explaining how the company receives, stores, and sells user data, as well as their attitudes on privacy.

In their undercover investigation, James O’Keefe and other Project Veritas reporters secretly recorded Twitter employees as they allegedly revealed the extent the platform surveils users.

“Everything you send is stored on my server. You can’t [delete it], it’s already on my server now,” declared Direct Messaging Engineer Panay Singh. “So all your sex messages and your, like, dick pics are on my server now. All your illegitimate wives, and, like, all the girls you’ve been fucking around with, they are on my server now.”

“I’m going to send it to your wife, she’s gonna use it in your divorce,” he joked. “So what happens is, like, when you write stuff or when you post pictures online, they never go away. Like, they’re always on there… Even after you send them, people are, like, analyzing them, to see what you’re interested in, to see what you’re talking about, and they sell that data… Everything. Anything you post online.”

Mihai Florea, a software engineer at the company, corroborated Singh’s claims.

“That’s how we make most of our money,” he explained. “You’re basically paying for the right to use our website with your data basically, and it’s the same on every free website.”

Former engineer Conrado Miranda also revealed to Project Veritas’ secret cameras that the company “already has a lot of information about you,” even before you join Twitter, adding “there is no way” to protect users if the information falls into the wrong hands.

Senior Network Security Engineer Clay Haynes also told O’Keefe that he had personal access to user DMs, expressing, “It is creepy Big Brother.”

“I mean it’s like a level… I don’t want to say it freaks me out, but it disturbs me,” he continued.

Project Veritas’ previous releases from their Twitter investigation revealed employees bragging about censorship against conservatives.