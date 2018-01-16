Chad Felix Greene: Why the LGBT Left Promotes the Sexualization of Children

Gay author and journalist Chad Felix Greene wrote an article for the Federalist on Tuesday, explaining why the LGBT left promotes the sexualization of children.

In his article titled “Why LGBT Activists Can’t See What’s Wrong With A 9-Year-Old Drag Queen,” Greene responded to the recent controversy surrounding gay fetish store House of Mann’s employment of a nine-year-old “drag queen” boy to model its clothes.

“The images of the young boy are undeniably adult in nature, from the make-up to the posing, to the facial expressions,” declared Greene. “The boy is emulating an adult woman being sexually provocative. He has seen this behavior and body language in his drag queen mentors.”

“Drag is an inherently adult form of entertainment, meant to exaggerate female sexuality using humor and vulgarity. The sexuality within the artform cannot be separated out and therefore many oppose minors, and certainly children, participating in it,” he continued. “Since LGBT people first celebrated the boy, he has been a symbol of a movement crossing a line. While those on the Right are quick to assert pedophilia as a motivation behind this movement, it is more rooted in sexual and gender theory that relies on children for validation.”

Greene explained that, “Children expressing sexuality or gender identity that deviates from the norm are viewed as proof that this deviancy is inborn. And society is more likely to accommodate inborn traits than freely made adult choices.”

“While LGBT Americans have full rights and are arguably widely celebrated in every sector, the LGBT Left has fixated on encouraging sexual expression in ever younger children. They genuinely believe they are helping these children by allowing them to ‘be themselves’ in an environment free from judgment or repression,” he proclaimed. “They believe they are saving these children from a life of bullying, fear, and crippling anxiety. So any child who emulates LGBT culture is widely celebrated and promoted. A nine-year-old boy dressing and behaving as an adult drag queen is seen as beautiful and progressive.”

What the LGBT left doesn’t understand, however, is the consequences that come from pushing adult behavior onto young children, Greene claimed.

“The LGBT Left’s intense focus on labeling then exploiting LGBT children holds incredible risk and threatens their futures. Early sexual activity and expression can be devastating to young people, especially LGBT youth,” expressed Greene. “High rates of drug abuse, sexual abuse, and risky sexual behavior are common. HIV rates are extremely high for gay and bisexual young men aged 13 to 24. Nearly 40 percent of homeless youth identify as LGBT, with higher risks of drug use and sex work… While the LGBT world may not be intentionally trying to harm children or put them at risk, it is time leaders of the movement fully recognize the dangers of using young children to validate their sexual politics.”

You can read Greene’s full article at the Federalist.

Charlie Nash covers technology and LGBT for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington, or like his page at Facebook.