Georgetown Advisor Resigns After Wishing #MeToo Assault Upon Allie Stuckey

Georgetown University advisor Jeff Bernstein resigned from his post on Monday after he faced a backlash online for wishing a sexual assault upon conservative commentator Allie Stuckey.

Bernstein, an advisor for Georgetown’s Master of Science in Foreign Service program, resigned on Monday after facing a blowback for his unusual comments to conservative commentator Allie Stuckey. “Wishing you a #metoo moment,” he said in a tweet to the conservative commentator over the weekend. “Maybe then you won’t be so insensitive.”

Bernstein’s tweet came in response to a Stuckey tweet in which she argued that the #MeToo movement is a “symptom of a broken world.” She later clarified the tweet, saying that she was arguing “that we live in a broken (sinful) world, and sexual assault and harassment is symptomatic of that brokenness.”

Georgetown University issue a statement on Monday, announcing that Bernstein would be stepping down from his role as an advisor as a result of his tweet.

The Master of Science in Foreign Service (MSFS) program at Georgetown University is deeply committed to fostering the role of women in international affairs and promoting respectful dialogue and debate on the critical issues facing our world. Encouraging, threatening or condoning violence and harassment against another person, in any form and on any format, is deeply inconsistent with the values of the program, our school and our university. We appreciate Mr. Bernstein’s efforts to apologize for recent comments deeply inconsistent with our values and mission and have accepted his resignation from the MSFS Board of Advisors. MSFS will continue its dedication to preparing women and men for leadership roles in global affairs.

I really appreciate Georgetown's statement. https://t.co/svy9fMNsDj — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) January 15, 2018

Stuckey tweeted that she “appreciate(d)” Georgetown’s statement. She also suggested that Bernstein sent her a private apology note, calling it a “sincere apology.”