Veritas Video: Twitter Bans ‘A Lot’ of Users for China, Otherwise Government Attacks Company

A new undercover Project Veritas video includes a former Twitter software engineer claiming Twitter bans “a lot” of users for the Chinese government, otherwise the company allegedly faces hacking attempts by the government.

During a December meeting with an undercover Project Veritas reporter, former engineer Conrado Miranda originally refused to answer when asked whether the Chinese government makes requests.

“So does the Chinese government or anybody, like, do you think they call Twitter and be, like, you need to ban anyone that’s on Twitter that’s from China? Do they do that?” asked the reporter, prompting Miranda to reply with a smirk, “I cannot disclose that information.”

In a January meeting, however, Miranda admitted that the company works with the Chinese government to censor users.

“Say if someone in Iran calls and is, like, hey, in our country we need these people banned so that they’re not seen…” asked the reporter, before Miranda promptly responded, “Yeah.”

“That happens?” the reporter replied.

“Yeah. We do that a lot for China,” Miranda claimed. He added,”we are actually under constant attack from the Chinese. Like, both Chinese hackers, like, ‘good guys’ and from the Chinese government.”

Miranda then clarified that, “Because sometimes they ask us to take down an account, and we don’t take down… And then the Chinese government, like, starts to try and hack us, and sometimes they point someone, or like yeah, we actually violated blah, blah, blah. And then… the good guys from China start attacking us. It’s a mess.”

Since the release of Project Veritas’ undercover videos this month, Breitbart Tech has called out mainstream technology news outlets twice for ignoring the story.

Previously, a direct messaging engineer at the company boasted to undercover reporters that “everything you send is stored on my server,” including private “sex messages,” and he also admitted to mass-banning accounts that express interest in “God, guns, and America.”

Other videos of Miranda have also been released, including one where he claimed “there is no way” to protect private user information should it fall into the “wrong hands,” while a senior engineer called the company “creepy Big Brother” and said it “disturbs” him.

Both current and former Twitter employees even detailed the platform’s shadow banning system, which is used to censor and sanction conservatives, while a senior network engineer claimed the company would be willing to give President Trump’s private messages to the Department of Justice.

Twitter responded to the investigation by attack Project Veritas for obtaining the footage, and denied shadow banning accounts, despite employees admitting to using the process, and popular technology news outlet Wired defended the company in an article, calling the bombshell videos a “whole lot of nothing.”

