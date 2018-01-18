#ReleaseTheMemo Trends on Twitter as Public, Politicians Demand Transparency on FISA Memo

by Allum Bokhari18 Jan 20180

#ReleaseTheMemo was a trending Twitter topic on Thursday evening as public concern over alleged Obama-era abuse of government surveillance power mounted.

The hashtag quickly accumulated over 300,000 tweets, trending worldwide and in the United States.

Users took to social media to demand the release of a four-page memo currently circulating in Congress, allegedly revealing government surveillance abuses under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).

Republican lawmakers have described the memo as “shocking” and “alarming.” Ohio Representative Jim Jordan said the American people “have to see this.”

Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry said, “You think about, ‘Is this happening in America or is this the KGB?’ That’s how alarming it is.”

As the topic trended on Twitter, politicians and commentators alike called for the memo to be released to the public, with Rep. Steve King of Iowa calling it “worse than Watergate.”

Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida said he believed people would “go to jail.”

“Americans deserve the truth,” wrote Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina.

Other lawmakers joined the chorus of voices calling for the memo to be released to the public.

Wikileaks urged those with access to the memo to leak it if it is not released voluntarily.

