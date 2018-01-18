YouTube Deleting ‘Tide Pod Challenge’ Videos for Encouraging Dangerous Behavior in Teens

YouTube is deleting videos that are part of the “Tide Pod challenge” trend for encouraging teenagers to consume dangerous detergent.

According to the Telegraph, “The potentially health-damaging fad has seen teenagers daring each other to film themselves biting into washing machine capsules and then upload the results online, with some videos garnering hundreds of thousands of views.”

Health officials claim the trend could have “serious health implications”, prompting YouTube to crack down on videos encouraging the challenge.

“YouTube’s Community Guidelines prohibit content that’s intended to encourage dangerous activities that have an inherent risk of physical harm,” declared YouTube in a statement. “We work to quickly remove flagged videos that violate our policies.”

After videos of the challenge went viral online, Tide released a video warning viewers against consuming the detergent pods, and encouraged users on Twitter who confessed to swallowing the detergent to contact their local poison control center.

What should Tide PODs be used for? DOING LAUNDRY. Nothing else. Eating a Tide POD is a BAD IDEA, and we asked our friend @robgronkowski to help explain. pic.twitter.com/0JnFdhnsWZ — Tide (@tide) January 12, 2018

Contact your physician or your local poison control center. Also, call us at 1-800-879-8433 so we can find out how you're doing. Thanks! — Tide (@tide) January 16, 2018

